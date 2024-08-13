The film based on Borderlands It seems to be a resounding box office failure. Despite the above, it seems that this very thing led Gearbox Software to talk about a highly anticipated project, Borderlands 4.

Yes, the next main installment of this video game series, and the one who spoke about it was the CEO of this company, Randy Pitchford. Through his Twitter account, @DuvalMagic, he touched on the subject and of course it caught attention.

Pitchford said ‘So what you’re saying is: you like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best casts and crews of filmmakers on the planet have done.’.

As you can see, it does not directly mention Borderlands 4But it has been known for some time that this video game is in development. At least since early 2024.

2K has confirmed this since it acquired Gearbox Entertainment from Embracer Group for an amount of around $460 million. Randy Pitchford is the one who constantly points out that his studio is working on something.

Last time he said that in several projects. But again, he is usually elusive in confirming that he is referring to Bordelands 4. But it seems that the announcement of this video game could be before the end of the current year.

So what you’re saying is: You like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands video games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best cast and crew of film makers on the planet have done. I’m super flattered! We’re working extra hard four you on what’s next…. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) August 10, 2024

With the success that it has had Borderlands As a series it is clear why it is a priority for 2K Borderlands 4According to data from this company, more than 87 million copies are in the hands of players. The fastest-selling title is the third installment that came out in 2019 and reached 20 million copies in record time.

But the best-selling is the second one, which surpassed 29 million. So while the franchise failed in the cinema, in the video games it remains in excellent shape.

