One of the big announcements at gamescom Opening Night was that Borderlands 4 It is in development, and by the way, its launch will be in 2025. The confirmation came in the form of a trailer that you can see in this same note.

It’s clear that Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox Software, was just messing with us, and that this game had been in development for quite some time. That explains why it’s due for release next year.

As revealed, it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. In the case of the latter platform, its page is already ready with the wish list activated.

We Recommend: Borderlands star wanted a prequel centered on his character.

But there are no pre-orders or specifications about what is needed to play the game on a PC. It is safe to assume that this kind of information will appear later this year. The game’s presentation video does not show any gameplay.

Fountain: Gearbox Software.

Gearbox Software describes Borderlands 4 as ‘In the next installment of the ultimate looter shooter, players will take on the role of a legendary Vault Hunter as they search for secret alien treasures and destroy everything in their path on a brand new planet.’.

In the trailer, a moon can be seen impacting the surface of another planet, destroying what appears to be a protective ice cover.

Several pieces of the star satellite fall from the sky and among the remains appears an emblematic mask from the series, which someone ends up picking up. There are no further details about Borderlands 4but it is undoubtedly one of the most important releases in the franchise.

Fountain: Gearbox Software.

It’s a shame that the movie based on this one was a flop and that it will do little or nothing to boost sales of the games in the series. But the fourth installment will.

Apart from Borderlands 4 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.