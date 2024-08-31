Gearbox Software, within the framework of PAX West 2024, revealed a round of images of Borderlands 4These are not screenshots but actually concept art from the game. He also shared details about what to expect from this title.

As for the designs, they allow us to appreciate some of the new locations where the action of this new installment of the series will take place. One of them shows a smoke-filled room lit by candles.

In contrast, another features what appears to be a small town with neon lights and surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Another of the illustrations of Borderlands 4 It reflects a kind of plaza, where there are various open-air shops or stalls to eat.

As for the fourth design, it appears to be a base or facility of some sort. Perhaps it’s a power plant of some sort. Adam May, the game’s art director, spoke about his work.

According to May ‘The Borderlands universe is super interesting and there’s a lot to play with’. Then, he highlighted ‘It’s a post-apocalyptic world but in the distant future, so it’s like high tech but low fidelity’.

Part of this can be seen reflected in the designs of Borderlands 4. This creative added ‘It creates all kinds of interesting opportunities with what we can do with technology, our weapons, characters, and the world in general’.

The Borderlands Team is in The Summit Building, Fourth Floor, Room 435 for signings! Early arrivers might get some swag. 👀 https://t.co/drJuHBdABh — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) August 30, 2024

However, Adam May did not elaborate on what the game will offer. That is why he pointed out ‘I can’t say much, but it has a lot to do with what is here’. This designer highlighted ‘A lot of the things we haven’t had much of a chance to play with in the past are high tech’.

May finished by saying Borderlands 4 what is ‘the most diverse and beautiful game we’ve ever made’. That and more will be appreciated by players when it comes out on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2025.

While the series of Borderlands will continue to be in force in the world of video games in the cinema things are not at all certain. Another news from PAX West 2024 is that Guilty Gear: Strive coming to Nintendo Switch.

