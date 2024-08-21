2K and Gearbox Software have officially announced that Borderlands 4, the next installment in the iconic shooter series, will be released in 2025. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Borderlands 4 was announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, where a teaser trailer was released that gave a first look at a new planet that will be the setting for the next installment in the series. Borderlands 4 will be the fourth mainline title and the seventh in the franchise overall. Players will once again step into the shoes of the legendary Vault Hunters as they search for a secret alien treasure, with gameplay focused on explosive, chaotic combat.

Randy Pitchford, founder and president of Gearbox Entertainment Company, expressed great excitement for the project, stating: “I have worked hard on Borderlands with the team at Gearbox since we first introduced the world to the looter-shooter genre. All of us at Gearbox have huge ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are fully committed to making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before, taking the game to new heights in exciting new directions.” The Borderlands franchise has been a huge commercial success, with over 87 million units sold to date.

Catharina Lavers Mallet, Senior Vice President and General Manager of 2K Core Games, added: “We are thrilled to announce to our fans that 2025 will be a very important year for 2K and Gearbox Entertainment. The Borderlands series is one of 2K’s most successful franchises and is loved by millions around the world. We are thrilled that our partnership and collaboration with the team at Gearbox has become even stronger and we look forward to delivering the best gaming experiences to both long-time fans and new players.”