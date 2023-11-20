Four years have passed since the release of Borderlands 3 in 2019, and almost more than one since Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands It hit the market in 2022. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting more information about the future of this series. Although it seems that Gearbox is not ready to talk about this topic yet, A new leak has indicated that the revelation of Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 It would be close.

Recently, Randal R., who temporarily worked at Gearbox as Senior Technical and Production Director, updated his profile. LinkedInwhere he pointed out that was supervising employees who were involved with “Borderlands 4 UE4” and “Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 UE4.” It is important that Randal R. was only part of this company between May and July 2022.

In this way, it has not only been revealed that Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 they would already be in development, but both would make use of Unreal Engine 4 as a graphics engine. Although at the moment there is no official information from Gearbox about any of these games, with The Game Awards just a few weeks away, the possibility that at this event we will have a look at the next game in this looter series is not ruled out. shooters.

Along with this, Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox, had already hinted that The next Borderlands was already in development in May 2021, although at that moment the message could well be referring to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. We can only wait to see what the next step will be for this beloved franchise.

Borderlands 3 hit the market in 2019 with positive reception, although it was not free of controversy. Thanks to a period of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, many players complained about this move. Along with this, the story was not liked by everyone, who pointed out that the script was written by someone far from youth.

For its part, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands had a better reception. Fans were happy with this spin-off, which gave a medieval approach to the style of game we all know. In this way, many are eagerly waiting for the sequel to expand this experience.

We can only wait and see what will happen with the Borderlands series in the future. On related topics, Borderlands 3 comes to the Switch. Likewise, the voice actress leaks the existence of Borderlands 4

Editor’s Note:

Borderlands is a very fun series that, despite its nature as a looter shooter, has not yet become a game as a service, something that all fans are grateful for. However, as this trend continues in the industry, the possibility that Borderlands 4 contain elements of these experiences.

Via: Insider Gaming