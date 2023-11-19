A reference recently surfaced on a LinkedIn profile revealing that it is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 That Borderlands 4 they would be in the process of development.

On the profile of a “Senior Technical & Production Director” who worked for a short time for Gearbox Software, it was revealed that he oversaw employees working on a few titles, including “Borderlands 4 UE4” and “Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 UE4.” It is worth noting that this individual, “Randel R.”, worked at this position for approximately three months, from May 2022 to July 2022.

It is difficult to understand anything from this reference to what extent these games have been developed and whether the projects are still ongoing or what stage they have reached. However, it does not seem impossible that at least Borderlands 4 is actually in development and, perhaps, even at a good point given that more than four years have passed since the last major title in the series was published.