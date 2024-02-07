Borderlands 3 was released almost five years ago and players around the world are wondering when the time for a new chapter will come. According to a new theory, a Borderlands 4 announcement could be coming before too long. Paul Tassi of Forbes has in fact noticed that the Borderlands Twitter account has published a video that summarizes the events of the first chapter of the series. A bit of a strange choice, until you realize something.

It is in fact the same video published in April 2019 which was then followed by the Borderlands 2 story summary video. Finally, the first Bordelands 3 gameplay video arrived in May 2024.

Tassi's idea is that Gearbox wants to repeat the strategypublishing various summary videos and then arriving at Borderlands 4.