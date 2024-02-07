Borderlands 3 was released almost five years ago and players around the world are wondering when the time for a new chapter will come. According to a new theory, a Borderlands 4 announcement could be coming before too long. Paul Tassi of Forbes has in fact noticed that the Borderlands Twitter account has published a video that summarizes the events of the first chapter of the series. A bit of a strange choice, until you realize something.
It is in fact the same video published in April 2019 which was then followed by the Borderlands 2 story summary video. Finally, the first Bordelands 3 gameplay video arrived in May 2024.
Tassi's idea is that Gearbox wants to repeat the strategypublishing various summary videos and then arriving at Borderlands 4.
Borderlands 4, reality or not?
What is indicated is obviously a journalist's speculation and may not be correct. Furthermore, we remind you that Borderlands 4 has not been officially confirmed for the moment, but we know that it is in development thanks to leaks and information that emerged on LinkedIn.
Considering the success of the saga and its spin-offs, it is also not difficult to imagine that Gearbox wants to continue with Borderlands, perhaps also looking for a synergy with the upcoming film.
