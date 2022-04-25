Gearbox had to remove PlayStation crossplay for reasons that are still unknown.

In 2021, those responsible for Borderlands 3 wanted to offer more options to its users by allowing the crossplay between platforms. However, when it seemed that crossplay was going to reach all of them, it ended up being eliminated on PlayStation consoles, and the reasons have not yet transpired.

Thus, almost a year has passed since PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia players can share games with each other, but since gear box It seems that they have continued working to implement this functionality in Sony machines, or that confirms the announcement that they have made through Twitter:

It will be available this springThe official game account has announced that Borderlands 3 will receive cross-play on all platforms. during this spring, although we have to wait to know the specific date on which it will be available. There are two months left for summer in this part of the equator, so in less than that time it will end up being implemented.

As we said at the beginning, it is unknown why it has taken so long to arrive, although some information pointed to problems with Sony itself and Epic Games, whose CEO claimed that PlayStation requires paying an additional fee to access the functionality. The important thing, after all, is that it will end up arriving, so we leave you here our analysis of Borderlands 3 in case you are interested in giving it a try, taking advantage of the fact that you can play with colleagues from any other platform.

