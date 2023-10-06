As scheduled, 2K and Gearbox Software remind you that Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition And available from today on Nintendo Switchalso allowing users of the hybrid console in question to play the third chapter of the series with all the content released following the original launch.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition therefore represents a rather rich package, given the quantity of additional elements it contains. In addition to the original game, within the collection we also find various other contents expansions, DLC and various elements that further enrich the bizarre sci-fi universe of the game with also a complete collection of cosmetic packs.

“Zooze across multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters, Borderlands’ ultimate treasure hunters, each with a unique set of abilities and customization options.” Even on Switch, the game can be played alone or in two-player local and online cooperative.