As scheduled, 2K and Gearbox Software remind you that Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition And available from today on Nintendo Switchalso allowing users of the hybrid console in question to play the third chapter of the series with all the content released following the original launch.
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition therefore represents a rather rich package, given the quantity of additional elements it contains. In addition to the original game, within the collection we also find various other contents expansions, DLC and various elements that further enrich the bizarre sci-fi universe of the game with also a complete collection of cosmetic packs.
“Zooze across multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters, Borderlands’ ultimate treasure hunters, each with a unique set of abilities and customization options.” Even on Switch, the game can be played alone or in two-player local and online cooperative.
Lots of content in the Ultimate Edition
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for Nintendo Switch includes the following contents:
- Borderlands 3 base game
- Handsome Jackpot by Moxxi
- Guns, Love and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright and Hammerlock
- Bounty of Blood
- Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
- The Designer’s Cut add-on, featuring the all-new “Arms Race” mode and an additional skill system for every Vault Hunter
- The Director’s Cut add-on, featuring a raid boss, new missions, and three Vault Cards
- Over 30 cosmetic items
Initially released in 2019, Borderlands 3 relaunched the series as one of the main exponents of the looter-shooter genre, with spectacular combat, unique customization and its typical irreverent humor. To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Borderlands 3.
#Borderlands #Ultimate #Edition #today #Nintendo #Switch