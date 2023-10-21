There continues to be talk of the imminent announcement of a “Nintendo Switch 2” or “Switch Pro“, or also “Super Switch” and whoever has more, adds more; after all, in a historical moment like this the need of a best performing Nintendo hardware makes itself felt more. Over the years, many publishers and developers have shown a strong interest in the hybrid from the Kyoto house, working hard to adapt their flagship titles to it. After great miracles like The Witcher 3 or the recent Red Dead Redemption, it finally arrives Borderlands 3demonstrating the interesting technical capabilities of the console, as well as its limitations.

As well as many other multiplatform works, the Gearbox title aims to put the Switch hardware to the test, both to make itself loved by all those players who had not had the opportunity to try it previously, and to allow lovers of the rediscover it series. However, let’s be honest, There’s no need to reiterate how fantastic Borderlands 3 iscapable of providing hours of boundless fun thanks to an irreverent narrative and always frenetic but satisfying gameplay.

Pleasant instability

Precisely because we know Gearbox’s work well, we believe it is necessary to focus our review on those elements that make the concrete difference in playing Borderlands 3 on Nintendo Switch. To do this, we will immediately answer a question that many have been asking themselves for a long time: the frame rate is unlimited and goes from a minimum of 30 to a maximum of 60 fps. On paper, this may seem like an element in favor of the porting to Nintendo Switch, if we don’t consider the fact that, Joy-Con in hand, the title presents itself much less stable than expected.

The reality of the facts is that, due to the lack of an effective limit, the frame rate reaches 60 fps only when the view is still in a scene with poor geometry and lighting, when the loads are much more manageable for the hardware of the console. On the contrary, in some more excited phases or in moments of the game where the models on the screen are more numerous, Nintendo Switch is really difficult. This does not mean that Borderlands 3 is unplayable on the hybrid platform: on the contrary, most of the time we didn’t feel the weight of the frequent and more visible 30 fpsso much so that we wondered if it would have been better to limit the frame rate to these levels.

We believe that an uncapped frame rate, especially on Switch, is a purely subjective choice. However, Borderlands 3 – sometimes for the artistic direction, now for the gameplay itself – is often a very frenetic title which can prove to be visually challenging in some moments, so much so that playing on one small screen like that of Switch is often more arduous than we would have expected. If we also add to this a frame rate dancerwe quickly understand how scenes can become all too much confusing and unclear to the players.

A similar discussion can be made for the resolutionwhich on the Nintendo hybrid seems to be also dynamic, but undoubtedly much more stable than frames. The technical specifications are not known, but from this point of view we really have nothing to complain about. The graphic problems, in fact, do not lie so much in the resolution but in the lighting effects and textures.

Cuts and compromises

As for the lighting system, making a direct comparison between the Switch version and any other of Borderlands 3, we immediately notice how the role and impact of the lights within the game has been completely reduced. As you can see from our images, it’s obvious how Gearbox had to come to great compromises with the system lighting of some environments – especially indoor ones – probably in order to obtain greater dynamism in frame rate and resolution. The same goes for some visual effects, including particle ones which are actually totally absent.

To complete the circle of Graphics downgrade are added textures in resolution clearly lower compared to the other versions of the title. We could not turn a blind eye to what were evident downsizing of the visual system of Borderlands 3, especially when before our eyes there were poorly defined models or problems with the presentation of some reflections (especially of the characters’ eyes). In any case, while our review so far may seem negative, we have to speak out in favor of the port and make an important statement.

Borderlands 3 on Nintendo Switch isn’t perfect, but it’s not that bad either (as is the case with Mortal Kombat 1). From a technical point of view, we even believe that the one carried out now is probably one of the best ports, if we consider the size of Gearbox’s title and the effort needed to adapt it to outdated hardware. In fact, we believe that the graphical downgrade is not even a major problem, although not the only one.

In particular, we mention the need to have a lot of free space on the console just to be able to download the base game. Borderlands 3 on Nintendo Switch requires 8.5 GBwith the possibility of downloading additional languages ​​– including Italian – for another 4.6 GB. Finally, those who want to enjoy the complete experience of all the DLC, should they have purchased the Ultimate Editionwill have to release another 10.3 GB. In short, in all likelihood the work will really weigh heavily on your consoles and you may need a larger SD card than the one you already have.

The list of problems ends by opening the parenthesis linked to multiplayerwhere in the case of the Switch version of Borderlands 3, there is a point in particular that needs to be addressed: simply, there are no players online, and finding someone available to do even one mission with was impossible to say the least. About that, The lack of cross-play with other platforms leaves us stunnedwhich would clearly open up the possibility of finding many more people online.

The advantage of the Switch version

When talking about advantages, on the contrary, in addition to mentioning a series of options related to accessibility that improve the overall gaming experience, we must applaud the introduction of the aim with the gyroscope. This news improves the gunplay exponentially, offering that extra dose of precision that allows players to save a few bullets in the magazine. There are a couple of considerations to make regarding gyroscope aiming, with as many strengths and weaknesses.

The biggest advantage is both greater aiming precision and the possibility of choosing whether to always keep the movement controls active for the camera or only for aiming. If you play Borderlands 3 using the Joy-Cons separately, then, you get remarkable aiming accuracy it’s a greater general immersion during fighting, which doesn’t hurt at all and which, surprisingly, improve the experience.

Although there are many options for this feature, however, you can often notice how the gyroscope sometimes gives imprecise inputs, but it wasn’t a very frequent problem and probably didn’t even depend on the title. However, if we consider the way in which aiming with the gyroscope was introduced and the absence of other features such as the touch screen – which would have been excellent for picking up objects with precision – we realize what the porting for Nintendo Switch is.

In fact, excluding obvious technical issues and occasional bugs that may occur, we believe that what was done with Borderlands 3 on the Nintendo hybrid has something miraculous about it. Starting from the unlimited framerate and the dynamic resolution, which visually give prestige to the work and embellish it to the limits of the possible, the porting deserves respect from every point of view.

It’s not the best way to play Gearbox’s oeuvreit’s clear, but not even the worst. It is also clear that something more could have been done to make this edition of Borderlands 3 a little more memorable, but we are not complaining more than we should, given the great work done to optimize the title as much as possible.