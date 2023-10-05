Today is the launch day for Borderlands 3 Ultimate Editionwhich means we have a new trailer. 2K announced the port at the end of August but did not show any real gameplay. However, that finally changes and we have images with today’s trailer.

As to Borderlands 3 In itself, this is what you can expect from the game:

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition It is the definitive experience of Borderlands 3now in nintendo switch. Wreak havoc with the award-winning base game plus six content add-ons and the full collection of additional cosmetic packs.

Prepare to traverse multiple worlds as one of the four Vault Hunters, the brave treasure hunters of Borderlands, each with deep skill trees and customization options. Play alone or team up with a friend in two-player online co-op and take on deadly enemies, get loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

Key Features:

Your Vault Hunter, Your Play Style: Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, play styles, deep skill trees, and tons of customization options.

Load, Aim and Loot!: With thousands of weapons and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to earn new equipment. Weapons with self-propelled bullet shields? Checked. Guns that grow legs and chase enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yes, we have that too.

A Roller Coaster Driven by Chaos: Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each with unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Traverse hostile deserts, fight in war-torn cities, navigate deadly swamps, and much more!

Fast and Seamless Cooperative Action: Play with a friend in online co-op, regardless of your level or progress in missions. Defeat enemies and challenges as a team, but collect rewards that are yours alone – no one is left without loot.

Check out the launch trailer for Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition next.

Via: Nintendo Everything