Borderlands 3the beloved title of GearboxSoftware it’s found available for free download on the Epic Games Store. Starting today and throughout the week, players with an account on this site will be able to download it free of charge. Once downloaded, it’s yours forever.

All you have to do to get this gift is to have an account in the Epic Games Store. If you don’t have it yet it will take you only a few seconds to create a new one, completely free. Once you have it, you can easily download Borderlands 3. Just make sure your computer has the necessary features and space to play it..

The Epic Games Store revealed to Borderlands 3 like his mystery free game for this week. This is a very fun first person open world game with lots of RPG elements. Despite being called having a 3 in the name, you don’t need to play its predecessors to enjoy it.

Source: Gearbox Software

At its launch time, Borderlands 3 received fairly positive reviews, particularly for the way it plays. If you download it you will find a title full of content, in which you will be able to spend hours of fun. Not to mention that you can play it in the company of several friends for an even better experience.

After the launch of Borderlands 3, GearboxSoftware released new downloadable content to expand it. These were very varied and increased their duration much more. Of course the free version of the Epic Games Store it’s the base, but maybe it’s your entry point to this crazy world.

Borderlands 3 free wouldn’t be the last free game you’ll have

Borderlands 3 is simply one of the most recent games that gives away the Epic Games Store, but it is far from the last. This site has a program where they constantly give away games to their users, which has made them grow considerably in recent years.

Source: Gearbox Software

If you are a PC gamer it is highly recommended that you make your account. The quality of the titles they give away is highly variable, but sometimes they give some gems, as is the case with Borderlands 3. Now run to download it and enjoy it. It will surely save you if you didn’t have anything new to play these days.

