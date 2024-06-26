Sony has announced next month’s PlayStation Plus games, and heading into July’s PS Plus lineup is shooter-looter Borderlands 3.

“The humour is even more annoying, the guns even more amazing and Gearbox’s shooter is more divisive than it’s ever been,” reads Eurogamer’s Borderlands 3 review.

Joining Borderlands 3 on PS Plus next month is ice hockey’s NHL 24 and social deduction game Among Us. Here’s the full rundown:

Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5)

NHL 24 (PS4/PS5)

Among Us (PS4/PS5)

Let’s Play Among Us: More Mungusing! ft. Outside Xbox, Outside Xtra, Dicebreaker & Elle Osili-Wood!Watch on YouTube

Among Us became a bit of a favorite with our video team during the various lockdowns of years past. You can check out Ian, Zoe and Aoife scheming, lying, and generally causing chaos in Among Us via the video above.

Borderlands 3, NHL 24 and Among Us Will be available to PlayStation Plus members between 2nd July and 6th August.

As well as the above three games, PlayStation Plus members will also be able to get their hands on a Genshin Impact in-game reward bundle, which will be available on 16th July.

Those who have Genshin Impact installed with will be able to obtain the following in-game rewards:

Primogems × 160

Fragile Resin × 4

Hero’s Wit × 20

Mystic Enhancement Ore × 30

Arrears × 150,000



Image credit: HoYoverse

As a reminder, you have until July 1st to add this month’s PS Plus games to your library. These include SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4.

For a full list of games available on Sony’s subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.