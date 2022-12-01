Currently, the series borderlands has a large presence on Nintendo Switch, with almost all installments available on this platform. However, at the moment there is no way to play Borderlands 3 on this console. Fortunately, a recent classification seems to indicate that this will change shortly.

According to the European qualification board, Borderlands 3 It would come to the Nintendo Switch in the future. This would not only be the base game, but the final version, so it includes all the DLC that we have seen since its launch. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no release date.

Although Gearbox has not made an official statement, considering that almost all the games in the series are already available on Nintendo Switch, the chances of seeing Borderlands 3 on this console they are high. With The Game Awards just days away, The possibility of this announcement taking place at this event is not ruled out.. On related topics, you can check our review of Tales from the Borderlands here.

Via: Gematsu