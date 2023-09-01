2K and Gearbox have announced that the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box will carry all previous games to Playstation, Xbox and pc on September 1, while Borderlands 3 It will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 6. This Definitive Edition of Borderlands 3 includes all previous DLC of the game in its first appearance in switches. The Borderlands Collection it was not announced for the console.

The Borderlands Collection includes the three main games, the Pre-Sequel and both sets of Tales from the Borderlands. It will also include all DLCand the full set is $150 with a special introductory discount that brings the bundle down to $60 instead.

Many gamers may already own some of these games, so Gearbox also announced an upgrade path that allows you to buy other games in the franchise at a lower price.

Make Complete Mayhem with . ‘ …

💥 Borderlands: GotY Edition

💥Borderlands 2

💥 Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

💥 Tales from the Borderlands

💥Borderlands 3

💥New Tales from the Borderlands

…and all DLC! pic.twitter.com/1bLjxBRdSJ — Borderlands (@Borderlands) August 31, 2023

In Xboxif you have a digital copy of any game from borderlands in Xbox One either X|S Series, then you can get the rest of the collection for $30. In PlayStation it’s a bit more complicated. The $30 upgrade fee is available if you already own a digital or physical copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition either Borderlands: The Handsome Collection in ps4or a digital or physical copy of Borderlands 3 in ps4 either PS5.

As to Steamany person who owns a digital copy of any game of borderlands from the collection, you only have to pay for the missing games, which will be priced on the collection’s store page.

2K and Gearbox they are also taking a cue from Kojima’s book and hosting a podcast called “Echoes from the Borderlands”. Its episodes will explore the history of the series borderlands and how the games were developed.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I keep having a conflict with borderlandsbut I could almost definitely tell them that, despite having enjoyed some of their games, I would not be returning to Pandora.