A few days ago it arrived in stores Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition, the porting of Gearbox’s looter shooter created specifically for Nintendo Switch. But how does it fare when compared to the Microsoft and Sony console versions? This question is answered by a video comparison with the PS5 version created GameXPlain, which you can view in the player below.
As we can see on Nintendo Switch several were needed compromises, starting from resolution, moving on to texture quality, ambient occlusion, shading, draw distance, lighting, particles and much more. However, considering that we are talking about portable hardware, the result seems good overall also thanks to the peculiar graphic style of the Borderlands series.
Another difference is given by the framerate, clearly lower in the Nintendo Switch version compared to PS5. In this regard, according to the analyzes carried out by SwitchUp, Borderlands 3 on Nintendo Switch offers an unlocked framerate that aims at 60 fps, with an average that is usually between 45 – 55 fps.
Borderlands 3 and all the DLC also on Switch
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition is available on Switch for the price of 59.99 euros. In addition to the base game, it includes all the DLC and bonuses previously published for the other versions as well as some extras. In particular:
- Borderlands 3 base game
- Handsome Jackpot by Moxxi
- Guns, Love and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright and Hammerlock
- Bounty of Blood
- Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
- The Designer’s Cut add-on, featuring the all-new “Arms Race” mode and an additional skill system for every Vault Hunter
- The Director’s Cut add-on, featuring a raid boss, new quests, and three Vault Cards Over 30 cosmetic items
#Borderlands #video #compares #Nintendo #Switch #version #PS5 #version