A few days ago it arrived in stores Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition, the porting of Gearbox’s looter shooter created specifically for Nintendo Switch. But how does it fare when compared to the Microsoft and Sony console versions? This question is answered by a video comparison with the PS5 version created GameXPlain, which you can view in the player below.

As we can see on Nintendo Switch several were needed compromises, starting from resolution, moving on to texture quality, ambient occlusion, shading, draw distance, lighting, particles and much more. However, considering that we are talking about portable hardware, the result seems good overall also thanks to the peculiar graphic style of the Borderlands series.

Another difference is given by the framerate, clearly lower in the Nintendo Switch version compared to PS5. In this regard, according to the analyzes carried out by SwitchUp, Borderlands 3 on Nintendo Switch offers an unlocked framerate that aims at 60 fps, with an average that is usually between 45 – 55 fps.