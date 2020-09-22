View of the La Boquilla dam in Chihuahua on September 14. LUIS TORRES / EFE

The division of the border waters between Mexico and the United States has opened a new diplomatic front between the two neighbors. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received a letter this weekend from the governor of Texas asking for a strong hand with Mexico to comply with the volume of water it must deliver according to the obligations of an old binational treaty. The conflict thus escalates a new step and enters fully into the political arena, with the presidential elections in the United States on the horizon and after the riots two weeks ago in the La Boquilla dam, in the state of Chihuahua. A group of farmers, who denounced the lack of water for their crops, took control of the reservoir by force. The clashes with the National Guard resulted in at least two dead and several wounded.

Along the more than 3,000 kilometer border, Mexico and the United States share two great rivers, the Colorado to the west and the Bravo to the east. A binational treaty from 1944 regulates the rights and obligations of both neighbors. The United States must deliver 1.8 billion cubic meters of water from the Colorado every year, while the Mexican government must give up 2.2 billion cubic meters of the Bravo every five years. Despite being obliged to deliver less volume, traditionally Mexico has had problems meeting its commitments on time, accumulating delays and debts, without major consequences so far by the US Administration.

After inheriting the debt accumulated during the end of the presidential term of Felipe Calderón and the beginning of Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexico must pay 319 million cubic meters before October 24. And this time, from the north he is tightening the nuts. Before the letter from the Republican governor of Texas, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had shown between the lines that the pressure is increasing.

In July, the demands of Chihuahua producers were already increasing. The Government sent the National Guard and the Mexican president promised to guarantee water for his crops this year. In addition, López Obrador slipped the importance of not entering into any diplomatic war with our neighbor to the north: “We have to fulfill the agreement in October, in November are the elections in the United States. If one takes the flag that we do not comply with the agreements, they begin to demand that there be reprisals and close the border with tariffs ”.

The Mexican president thus continues with his policy of open arms towards Trump as a measure to contain the threat that the United States will recover the strategy of the carrot and stick. “Since Trump’s arrival at the White House in 2016, demands within the Administration for tougher terms of the 1944 treaty have been growing. To the point that right now they have transcended the local sphere and have already become an electoral issue just like migration or illegal traffic on the border ”, points out Jesús Gallegos Overa, professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the UNAM.

The odds that Trump will force a tightening of the terms of the treaty are remote. The legal text itself establishes that the next deadline for its review is 2026, far even from the horizon of a reelection of the Republican magnate. But what can happen is that it uses the conflict in the border waters as a new electoral battering ram, stirring up the specter of victimhood and brandishing punishments in the form of tariffs. Still, Texas is one of their voting barns and, specifically, the white businessmen of the southern countryside.

If diplomatic pressure continues to increase, border waters could become a new headache for Mexico, as it happened last summer, when Trump got his neighbor to the south to shield his immigration policy with the militarization of the border in exchange for the US to withdraw the threat to impose tariffs. The electoral battle for the White House is approaching and Mexico is already preparing to try to cushion the blows that will come from the Republican side. The last threat was last Wednesday, when Trump threatened to sanction Mexico if he did not “do more” in the fight with drug trafficking.

The growing tension in Chihuahua also has a key reading of national politics. López Obrador has accused that behind the disturbances of local producers is the state governor, Javier Corral, of the right-wing PAN. “The northern area is PAN and this encourages party interests to mix. But it cannot be denied that there is a problem and a legitimate concern on the part of Chihuahuan agricultural producers, ”says Víctor Quintana, a researcher at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez.

Among the four northern states that must cede waters from the Rio Grande, Chihuahua is the only one that in turn does not receive US water via the Colorado River. In addition, it is responsible for contributing more than half of the total volume in a context of harsh drought – this summer has recorded temperatures of up to 45 degrees – because it has the largest tributary of the Bravo, the Conchos River. “This basin is particularly vulnerable due to the serious deforestation problems caused by the growth of urban planning. In 1944 there was no growth in cities like the current one and, above all, the pressure of climate change ”, points out Helena Cotler, a researcher at the Geo center, dependent on Conacyt. According to a recent report from its study center, the Conchos river basin will suffer, in the conservative scenario, an increase in air temperature of two degrees towards the end of the 21st century, as well as an increase in potential evaporation of up to 7 %.

Chihuahuan producers fear not so much for this year’s crops, since the president guaranteed their water supply during this season, but for those of the coming years. The National Guard, provisionally in charge of the three reservoirs in the area, is opening the doors of the dams to transfer the water to the US side. “This is generating a lot of nervousness among the producers,” Quintana adds, “because deliveries have never been made like this, but by means of rainwater. They fear future shortages, in addition to stating that they have already paid their quota but that Conagua [la entidad federal responsable] It has not used that water to load the debt with the United States but to irrigate crops in Tamaulipas.

The water reserves in international dams in Mexico are at historical lows according to data from the International Limits and Waters Commission (CILA). Many voices anticipate that Mexico will not be able to fulfill its delivery duties on October 24. The most likely scenario seems to be a deferral of payment, a variant allowed in the Agreement that has already happened on other occasions and that concentrates many of the complaints from the US side. We will also have to wait to confirm if Trump, bound by legal deadlines, takes out the commercial bazooka again to pressure his neighbor and get a cut in election time.