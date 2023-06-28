Border traffic | The number of Russians coming to the entrance exams is increasing, Finland plans to close loopholes

According to Jussi Tanner, head of the consul, abuses have been detected in cases of entry from Russia justified by entrance exams and business travel.

Future the government is preparing stricter travel restrictions for Russian citizens coming to Finland.

Consular Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner tells HS that the purpose of the tightening is to patch the loopholes found in the current restrictions. The planned changes concern the entry of Russian citizens coming to Finland for entrance exams, business trips or property maintenance work.

Jussi Tanner, consular officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

The President of the Republic and the Prime Minister’s Committee on Foreign and Security Policy, or tp-utva, discussed the matter at their meeting on Tuesday.

There are three tightenings in preparation.

First of all, the entry of Russian students into the country is limited so that they can only participate in the entrance exams of education programs leading to a degree in Finland.

This means that Russian citizens cannot enter Finland, for example, to participate in the entrance exams of folk colleges.

Tanner says that entry to the country has been misused because of the entrance exams.

“The number of Russians coming to the entrance exams has increased so much that it is obviously not a genuine study trip.”

Second The business travel of Russian citizens via Finland to the rest of the Schengen area is going to be restricted.

If the restrictions are implemented, only business travel to Finland would be accepted.

“Even in business travel, there has been a tendency to misuse it,” says Tanner.

According to Tanner, it is practically impossible to monitor the need for business travel to other Schengen countries, which way restrictions can be circumvented.

Thirdly, it is planned to tighten the entry of Russian real estate owners.

According to the current restrictions, the owner can come to Finland for maintenance work on the property. In the planned extortion, it would be required that the property owner prove that his own presence is needed for maintenance work.

The final ones decisions on tightening travel restrictions have not yet been made, but these types of changes are being discussed, Tanner says.

The government intends to renew the decision in principle regarding the entry of Russian citizens, in which the authorities will implement the agreed guidelines.

According to Tanner, the Wagner rebellion that took place in Russia over the weekend did not affect the policies made by tp-utva. However, the rebellion highlights the need for the Finnish authorities to be alert and react to changes quickly, but carefully, says Tanner.