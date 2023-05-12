Border traffic | Russia seems to have started invalidating Finns’ visas at its border stations

According to HS data, dozens of EU citizens have been turned back from the Russian border, especially in Vaalimaa, since Thursday. Visas have been stamped with the FSB’s invalidated stamp, and prison sentences have also been hidden.

12.5. 19:54

Russia seems to have put an end to Finns’ refueling trips beyond the eastern border.

The Russian border authorities have been canceling the visas of Finnish border crossers since Thursday and especially vigorously on Friday and turning them back to Finland from the border.

According to HS information, reversals and cancellations of visas have occurred especially at the Vaalimaa border station, but also at least in Nuijamaa.

It is known that there have been dozens of cases. Those being transferred have typically been going to Russia on a refueling or shopping trip.

HS reached out of a man from Kymenlaakso who was turned back from Vaalimaa by the Russian border authorities early on Friday morning. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, he does not want to appear under his own name.

At around five o’clock, the man was going on his usual refueling and shopping trip in the direction of Viipur. He used to go shopping either all the way to Vyborg or only visit the gas station near the Russian border station.

“The last time I went was on Wednesday, and there were no problems then,” he says.

The man says that on the way out, at the Finnish border checkpoint, the border authorities warned him about conversions of Finns.

“However, I was thinking of going to the Russian border inspection because I had driven all the way there,” the man says.

Russian at the border checkpoint, the passport check and the check of the car’s papers went smoothly at first.

“Then I was told to wait. The passport and registration extract remained with the Russian authorities.”

After five minutes, another border officer directed the man from the inspection booth to the main building. After some time, the man was brought a form on which he had to write his home address, phone number and the destination of the trip in Russia.

After a while, the man had to fill out a new form. You had to write your home address, phone number and destination of the trip, but also the name of the person who issued the visa.

The last point proved to be fatal. The man declared the visa issuer to be the Finnish visa broker company from which he had bought the visa.

It was a mistake, because he should have declared the issuer as the Russian entity that presented the visa invitation. The inviter was a Moscow company whose name is written on the visa, but in Cyrillic letters.

“However, I wouldn’t have been able to write the name of the inviter correctly, because I don’t know Russian,” says the man.

Only the border officer who knew Russian did not guide the man in filling out the form.

Instead, after some time, he showed the Finnish man with the help of a translation program on his mobile phone that the man’s visa had been canceled based on a certain section of the law.

The man’s passport was returned, with the visa on it having received a new stamp.

“The visa had an invalidated stamp on it, even though I didn’t understand the text of the stamp, as I don’t know anything about Russia,” the man says.

On Friday morning, the Russian authorities put an FSB invalidated stamp on the visa of a man from Kymenlaakso at the Vaalimaa border station and turned him back to Finland.

Annulirovano– that is, in addition to the word voided, the stamp reads the name of the border management department of the Leningrad region of the FSB of the Russian security service. The man did not receive any official document on the grounds for invalidating the visa.

The man’s adventure at the Russian border checkpoint lasted about an hour, after which he returned to Finland.

At the same time as him, there were three other Finns driving their cars at the Vaalimaa border checkpoint, who also had to return to Finland without a valid Russian visa.

However, not all those traveling with EU passports were turned away. According to a man from Kymenlaakso, an Estonian man who was at the border inspection at the same time as him had gotten to Russia after saying that he was going to see a dentist in St. Petersburg.

Dual citizens of Finland and Russia were also able to cross the border freely.

Russian According to HS information, the activities of the border authorities vary at different border stations.

At the Nuijamaa border station, the Russian authorities turned in a Finnish man on Friday, but did not invalidate his visa. Instead, the man was made to sign a document stating that he is banned from entering Russia.

“You do not have permission to enter the territory of the Russian Federation,” reads the document, which refers to the law on entry and exit from Russia.

The same thing happened to a man from the Baltics who also has an EU passport. He was going to Russia with his Russian spouse who lives in Finland.

The man was also given a document to sign stating the entry ban. However, the document is slightly different from the one given to the Finnish man: the Baltic man is also threatened with up to four years in prison for violating the entry ban.

The Russian authorities have not said how long the entry bans will be in effect.

A man from the Baltics faces up to four years in prison if he unexpectedly violates the entry ban he received from the Russian authorities at the Nuijamaa border station on Friday.

Finns On Friday, during the day, there was only preliminary information about visa cancellations and conversions at the Southeastern Finland border guard.

“We have noticed that some people have come back from Russia, but we do not collect information about why the journey of individual people has not been successful,” says the deputy commander of the Border Guard of Southeast Finland Jukka Lukkari.

According to him, the Finnish border guard does not have a clear picture of whether, for example, the documents or other requirements for entry of Finns who have been transferred from Russia have been in order. It is also not a matter within the competence of the Finnish border authorities.

Russian since the start of the war of aggression, Russia has no longer granted long multiple-entry visas to EU citizens other than business travel visas. For example, the granting of cultural or journalistic visas is practically frozen.

A refueling trip is practically a tourist trip, but refuelers have traditionally visited Russia with a business visa. The reason is that the Russian consulate has only issued single-entry visas to Finnish citizens for tourist trips.

If you had to buy a new tourist visa worth more than a hundred euros for every refueling trip, refueling would no longer be affordable.

According to Russian law, going to a gas station or shopping does not meet the requirements of a business trip, but the Russian authorities have so far looked down on the fulfillment of the hallmarks of a business trip.

In business travel visas, the inviter is a Russian company, which is usually based in Moscow. Travel agencies and visa brokerage companies in Finland cannot use invitation companies other than those approved by the Russian consulate.

According to the strict interpretation of Russian legislation, a Finn who goes on a refueling or shopping trip to Vyborg can be considered to be in violation of the criteria for issuing a visa when he does not deal with his official host in Russia and does not even visit the location of the host.

However, Finns who have visited Russia as tourists and refuelers on business travel visas have often not even known what their host company is.

A man from Kymenlaakso the invalidation of the visa happened by chance on his 100th trip to Russia with his current visa. The man managed to use his two-year visa for about a year.

How do you feel now that the refueling and shopping trips to Russia are over?

“It’s sad when you can’t fill up with cheap fuel. Even the visa remained unused for another year. After all, the pensioner’s time passed comfortably when he took it up as a hobby.”

The man says he also heard comments that no one should travel to a country waging a war of aggression. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland has also issued a call not to travel to Russia for security reasons.

“There have been so many visitors from the southeast corner and generally from Eastern Finland that they certainly understand visiting Russia better than in the West,” the man estimated.