Border testing Avien CEOs reject Kiuru’s criticism for failing to test borders: “This debate, in which we are criticized in harsh words, is confusing.”

“The situation is special, when a supervisor has now been raised,” says Soile Lahti, Director General of the Eastern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency.

Regional government agencies have taken over the government, and in particular the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) calls for sharpening of health checks at border crossing points.

On Friday, the agencies made decisions obliging municipalities to arrange a health check for all those entering the country. The regulations are valid until the end of March. Kiuru referred to the upcoming cover letter on Thursday In Yle’s A-Talk.

Along the way, the government has also criticized the regional government agencies for not doing enough for border security.

Agencies consider the accusations of negligence to be largely unreasonable, as municipalities are responsible for inspections and corona tests – including at border crossings. The role of regional government agencies is mainly to guide and supervise.

“This debate, in which we are criticized in great terms, is confusing,” says the Director General of the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency. Merja Ekqvist.

“Sometimes a public image is given that we would do nothing. Much of our work is not visible, but even last night, decisions and instructions on how to close private farms with the new infectious disease law section have been printed so that they can come into force today, ”says Ekqvist about work pressures.

What about forced testing of immigrants at borders, why has the regional government agency not ordered entrants for testing? Under the current Infectious Diseases Act, it would be possible if it is necessary to prevent the spread of a communicable disease of general concern.

“Yes, we have always had the capacity to issue orders, but we have not received assignments from municipalities. Our processes can withstand daylight, ”says Ekqvist.

“I admit that maybe we could have been more active ourselves, but we also need to remember the huge volumes in our area with their airports and ports. It is not quite simple to prescribe even entire naval passengers for mass tests, ”Ekqvist says.

“The guidelines of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) also talk about the regulation only for individual tests.”

Ekqvist emphasizes that requests for mandatory health checks should come from municipalities and borders, where inspections are carried out by municipal communicable disease authorities at the forefront.

“Because it is a voluntary health inspection organized by the municipality, so only they have the information in which situation the order for the inspection is needed, ”Ekqvist points out.

“We only have one regional administrative chief here in Southern Finland who can make these decisions. We don’t have any on-call duty at the borders, so we can’t know what the situation is there at the moment. ”

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Ekqvist states that it has been, but it could have been clearer – even in the midst of a rush.

“It is absolutely vital for us that the legal bases for inspections are in order,” says Ekqvist.

Eastern Finland Director General of the Regional State Administrative Agency Soile Lahti also emphasizes that the role of the regional government agency in the control of communicable diseases is, according to the law, mainly to monitor the control of communicable diseases, compliance with the relevant provisions in its territories and also the implementation of national plans by municipalities.

“The still life is special, now that a sticky supervisor has been raised,” Lahti points out.

According to Lahti, the regional administrative agency has not been able to exercise its power to order compulsory health inspections if the municipality has not submitted it.

“After all, we do not have any passenger lists, and the municipalities, on the other hand, have no obligation to report,” says Lahti.

Inspections and testing can now be intensified, according to Lahti, as passenger volumes have fallen as a result of tighter border controls in January. However, municipalities are now increasingly employed by infection tracing, which is important in combating the epidemic.

“There are now more opportunities to contact every immigrant without waiting times for health checks being unreasonable or forming long queues when airlines and shipping companies require advance certificates. The opening conditions of border crossing points have also been reduced, ”says Lahti.

“There is already a situation where the newcomer refuses the inspection, the municipality can contact us, and if necessary, we will then order a mandatory health inspection, which includes a corona test,” says Lahti.

Lahti also reminds that, in principle, a health check is always voluntary, but an infectious disease doctor can order a person who has been assessed to be quarantined without a test.

Lahti also emphasizes that “really good results” have been obtained from voluntary tests and quarantines in Eastern Finland.

On the other hand, he welcomes the mandatory health checks legislation is now being clarified, because they address the integrity of the individual.

Border testing The reform of the law on infectious diseases is due to enter into force at the beginning of April, but until then we will follow the current sections of the Communicable Diseases Act.

Regional government agencies already announced in a Wednesday release about the new regulations they made on Friday.

The regional government agencies promised to prepare decisions on the provisions of Section 15 of the Communicable Diseases Act, which oblige municipalities to organize health inspections at border crossing points.

“Every person entering the country is required to participate in a health check to determine the possibility of a coronary infection unless a person has to present a reliable test-exempt report,” the agencies outlined.

Above all, those from high-risk countries should be effectively guided to the health check.

Although municipalities are responsible for arranging testing in their territories, the regional administrative agency may, on the basis of the Communicable Diseases Act, order the municipality to arrange a health examination, for example, for people staying in a certain vehicle or similar place.

In practice, this can be done, for example, if the municipality does not organize the testing necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

If a person refuses to take part in a corona test, the regional government agency may ultimately, by individual decision, order him or her to take part in a health check.

The regional government agencies also urge the municipalities to request the necessary individual regulations from the regional government agencies.

On Friday, the agencies also reminded municipalities that they must clearly communicate health safety practices to passengers at border crossings and in their area.