Khaled Abdulrahman, Ghaidaa Jabali (Abu Dhabi, Beirut)

The severe economic crisis that has been hitting Lebanon since 2019 has recently escalated due to the great security tension on the country’s southern borders.

The border tension prompted retired soldiers to postpone their protest movements, but they continued to demand that the Lebanese government improve their salaries, which lost value with the collapse of the currency against the dollar.

Retired Brigadier General Andre Abu Maasher said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Lebanese government is aware of the legitimacy of the demands of employees, military personnel and retirees, but they cannot be met all at once, pointing out that despite the noticeable increase in treasury revenues, they remained less than what could have been achieved due to the ongoing escalation in the south.

The Lebanese people, including retired military personnel, are living in difficult circumstances, as the deterioration of the security situation and the possibility of the war expanding increase the challenges facing these military personnel.

In turn, Nadim Al-Sabaa, a Lebanese economic expert, considered that the political and security instability, especially in southern Lebanon, makes it difficult for the Lebanese government to approve an increase in public sector salaries, especially for retired military personnel, noting that achieving this requires first a recovery plan and the election of a new president for the country.

Since 2019, the Lebanese have been suffering from an unprecedented economic crisis that has led to a record collapse in the value of the local currency, in addition to fuel and medicine shortages and a collapse in purchasing power.

Difficulties

In the wake of the economic crisis, which the World Bank has classified as one of the worst in the world since 1850, the Lebanese army is facing major difficulties in securing its basic needs of food, medicine and maintenance.

As the currency lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar, its members lost the value of their salaries.

Since October 8, Lebanese factions have been exchanging shelling with the Israeli army across the “Blue Line” separating them, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries, most of them on the Lebanese side.