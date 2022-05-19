Border security The Ministry of the Interior is preparing for the construction of border barriers and a control road at the eastern border

A new proposal to amend the Border Guard Act is preparing for Russian malice.

Government is currently preparing with great urgency to combat Russia’s possible hybrid influence against Finland.

The most recent action on Thursday afternoon was the planned amendment to the Border Guard Act to prepare for a statement that Russia could try to bully Finland by sending large numbers of migrants across the border as asylum seekers. In the language of the official, there is talk of instrumentalizing immigration.

Government the intention is now to sharpen, in particular, the provision of the Border Guard Act which provides for the temporary closure of a border crossing point.

“The article is amended so that it clearly states that border traffic can be prevented and border crossing points can be closed,” says the Minister of the Interior. Krista Mikkonen (green).

In practice, the current law already allows for the closure of border crossing points.

According to Mikkonen, however, we now want to justify and write openly that the application for international protection can be concentrated in one border crossing point if it is necessary to combat a serious threat arising from large-scale immigration or immigration under the influence of a foreign state.

Why the government does not directly propose a law that the entire border could be closed to prevent misconduct?

“We are committed to various international agreements, which of course we adhere to. As a state governed by the rule of law, Finland will not legislate in violation of international agreements, ”says Mikkonen.

However, Finland may sometimes be faced with a very large number of migrants being used against Finland. According to the law, even in this case, the border could not be completely closed.

Mikkonen assures that if border security and territorial integrity were genuinely endangered, then Finland would act and prevent it.

“If there is a situation where people come to Finland by force, then of course such things will be prevented.”

In practice, this would mean that Finland would act as in an emergency Poland in November when it blocked the entry of Belarusian-machined migrants. The EU Commission has frowned but has tacitly given its tacit approval.

Mikkonen reminds that according to the law, crossing the border from places other than border crossing points is illegal.

“It is clear that if there is pressure at any border crossing point, then we are already talking about a national defense point of view and then the border is being defended.”

Mikkonen According to him, there was an option under consideration that in an extreme case, Finland would concentrate asylum applications in one of the Finnish embassies. It was thought to guarantee a real opportunity to seek asylum.

“The Commission considered that this was not possible.”

Mikkonen believes that the EU understands the threat experienced by countries like Finland and Poland at its borders.

“I think the situation in Russia and the war in Ukraine have united the EU in such situations.”

In Finland the construction of a border fence on the eastern border has also been discussed. The draft amendment to the Border Guard Act contains provisions preparing for the construction of the fence.

The current fences on the border are not intended to obstruct people but to restrict the movement of domestic animals, for example.

“If we want to build stronger border barriers, then it requires a change in the law, which is also now going for statements. The idea is that a road could be made next to the fence where you can walk and control next to the obstacle, ”says Mikkonen.

The bill would allow a more robust fence to be built at the border. The change in the law is needed because private land extends to the border.

According to the amendment, the owner of the land would have to allow, among other things, “the construction of a track or a road not exceeding 10 meters wide necessary for the performance of the necessary task of the Border Guard and for the construction and maintenance of border barriers”.

Border fence between Finland and Russia in Värtsilä.

During the spring, the Border Guard has investigated the need for a fence on the eastern border in various places. The study is expected to be completed this month.

The whole border is not meant to be fenced, but according to Mikkonen, there are certain critical points that need to be fenced. According to him, no decision has yet been made as to whether this work will be undertaken, where the barriers would be built and on what timetable.

“We are still waiting to find out how the Border Guard itself sees the critical points. ”

For example, funding has not yet been agreed for the eastern border fence.

Mikkonen According to him, the goal is for Parliament to discuss the planned changes to the Border Guard Act before the summer break.

Alongside the amendment to the Border Guard Act, two other bills are being introduced to address the threat of hybrid influence.

The longest of these is the draft amendment to the Standby Act, which is already being discussed in parliamentary committees. It presents hybridization as a new basis for exceptional circumstances.

The other lived introduction of a border procedure amendment to the Aliens Act is under discussion. In the border procedure, asylum applications which are immediately suspected of being unfounded may be processed at the border so that applicants cannot move freely within the country.