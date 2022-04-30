Border security Stronger fences may rise to the eastern border

So far, no concrete construction work has begun, says Markku Hassinen, Deputy Manager of the Finnish Border Guard.

Eastern border more effective border fences are planned for critical areas, told MTV News on saturday.

Deputy Chief of the Border Guard, Rear Admiral Markku Hassinen confirms to HS that preparation and evaluation have been carried out, but that no concrete construction work has begun.

“There is no political decision yet, and no funding,” says Hassinen.

It is also still necessary to plan exactly where the fences would be placed. It would not be cost-effective to build a fence across the entire border area, says Hassinen.

“For some areas, a fence structure might be beneficial. Where there are a lot of people moving around, for example at border crossings, there is a possibility that barrier-type structures are needed. ”

Currently, the eastern border is authentic mainly for animals. The need for a stronger fence will be assessed on the basis of experience gained in Estonia and other Baltic countries, for example.

Hassinen emphasizes that a fence would not be a one-size-fits-all solution, as the border between the United States and Mexico, which was much in the public domain and drawn to people’s minds.

“[Aita] related to the whole, as a single trick it doesn’t solve anything. ”

In connection with this, technical supervision could also be improved, Hassinen mentions.

Government The security report, published on 13 April, mentions “the modernization of technical border controls and infrastructure and control technology in the risk areas of the eastern border”. It also said that legislative changes to improve border security would be prepared as a matter of urgency.

According to Hassinen, before erecting any border structures, it remains to be assessed whether it needs legislative changes due to, for example, land holdings near the eastern border.

“We have already had a comprehensive review of the legislation before launching the report. If construction is to begin, it may require some [lainsäädäntöä]but it is possible to implement it quickly, ”says Hassinen.

Hassinen believes that an assessment of the fence and other control structures at the eastern border will be made during the spring.