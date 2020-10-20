Vienna wants to work together with Berlin and other EU governments to be “stronger and more efficient” in border protection, repatriation and asylum procedures. Germany could participate with border police, asylum experts and document examiners.

ÖAustria has announced more decisive action against illegal migration in cooperation with Germany and other EU countries. “We want to take stronger and more efficient action against illegal migration in the Western Balkans,” said Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) of “Welt”. Various EU countries, including Germany, would therefore jointly build a platform against illegal migration on the initiative of Austria. The European Commission will also be involved.

The aim is “to bundle our forces and our knowledge in the areas of border protection, repatriation, the fight against human smugglers and efficient asylum procedures,” Nehammer told the newspaper. For this purpose, a coordination platform will be created based in Vienna, which is not, however, a new EU agency. The basis for this was laid at a ministerial meeting in Vienna in July. Germany could participate, for example, by sending border police officers, asylum experts or document auditors.

In addition, according to the report, Nehammer announced that he intends to monitor Austria’s borders on a large scale with drones in the future. “We expect to be able to detect significantly more illegal border crossings with this,” said the minister. As soon as people smugglers or illegal migrants are identified by a drone, they should be arrested by mobile task forces on the ground if possible. In addition, “the constantly changing escape routes” could be better identified with the help of drones.