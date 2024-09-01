Ciudad Juarez.- Dozens of people attended the funeral of 37-year-old Perla Nayeli Domínguez, known as the clown “Perlita.”

Distraught by her death, they went to say their last goodbye to “Perlita,” a character known in the world of children’s entertainment. “We never imagined that people would love her so much, we are truly proud of ‘Perlita,’ and of all the people for their displays of affection,” said Oscar Osvaldo Lujan, clown “Balín,” who was Nayeli’s husband for 20 years, through tears.

Nayeli had been working in this profession for about 15 years. Last Thursday she died from a hepatic coma that affected her brain, Luján said.

She was well-known in Mexico and other countries. “She had a great spark, and everyone responded to her. People have spoken to me about Peru, Chile, everywhere,” she added.

As a group they are called “La Chiken Family”, a work that their children Naty, 18, Pollito, 17, and Camila, 9, will continue along with Óscar.

“We have to follow her legacy, she is there taking care of us,” he lamented.

Through social media, the followers of the clown “Perlita” showed their condolences after her death last Thursday due to a hepatic coma,

“Ciudad Juárez is in mourning,” “we are going to miss you so much, Perlita,” users of that social network commented in TikTok videos.

The funeral services are being held at Mausoleos Luz Eterna. The religious ceremony will take place today, Sunday, at 2:00 p.m. at the same location, Luján said.

She mentioned that anyone who wants to can attend to say goodbye to her.

“People who want to join us are welcome; ‘Perlita’ wanted all the people of Juárez to come, she already knew,” he concluded.