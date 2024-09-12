Uvalde, Texas.- Border Patrol agents who responded to a shooting in the Texas town of Uvalde in May 2022 did not put anyone in charge at the scene and were inadequately trained to deal with what became one of the deadliest school massacres in U.S. history, according to a federal report released Thursday.

The review by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Professional Responsibility is the first to specifically examine the actions of the 188 border agents who converged on Robb Elementary School — more than any other law enforcement agency. A teenager armed with an AR-style rifle killed 19 students and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom before a group led by a Border Patrol tactical team entered the room and shot him dead, according to investigators.

Since the shooting, the Border Patrol has largely not faced the same harsh criticism as Texas state troopers and local police for failing to confront the gunman sooner. The gunman spent more than 70 minutes inside that South Texas classroom as a growing number of police, state troopers and federal agents stood outside in the hallway.