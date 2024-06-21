The new measures of the Biden Administration at the border show the first results. Not only has there been a significant drop in the number of apprehensions of people entering the United States illegally, preliminary figures released Thursday by the Border Patrol show that encounters with migrants have dropped even further in the two weeks since The Democrat announced new rules to restrict asylum.

The figures are probably good news for a government that has struggled to demonstrate to voters — who are concerned about the issue of immigration — that it does have control over the border with Mexico. But the number of people who reach the border often varies, depending on conditions in countries far from the United States and the traffickers who profit from global migration.

The Border Patrol made 117,900 apprehensions of people entering the country between official border crossings in May, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported. This figure is 9% lower than that of April. Preliminary data since Biden announced the restriction of access to asylum shows that arrests have fallen by 25%. “Our law enforcement efforts continue to reduce encounters on the southwest border. But the fact remains that our immigration system does not have the necessary resources for what we are seeing,” said Troy A. Miller, acting head of the institution.

The United States has also benefited from aggressive surveillance on the Mexican side of the border, where Mexican authorities have been working to prevent migrants from crossing. The figures are part of a series of data related to immigration, trade and drug seizures that CBP publishes monthly, and those related to immigration are the subject of great attention at a time of intense political scrutiny over who enters the United States. Joined.

Immigration is one of the main concerns of voters ahead of next November’s elections; many of them say Biden has not done enough to secure the country’s borders. Former President Donald Trump, the virtual Republican presidential candidate, has made immigration a cornerstone of his campaign by stating that he will deport en masse people who are in the United States without permission and take other measures to repress illegal immigrants. migrants.

After Biden announced his plan to restrict access to asylum at the southern border, 46 organizations signed a joint letter repudiating the measure and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit in court. A memo sent to border agents in San Diego (California) also urged them to release or arrest immigrants based on their nationality. Latinos are the most likely to be deported, but in an unexpected turn the White House issued an executive order this week to regularize the status of undocumented migrants married to US citizens.