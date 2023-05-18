Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants inside a stash operation in Laredo, Texas.

On May 16, Border Patrol agents received information that a residence in south Laredo was possibly being used to house undocumented non-citizens.

Along with Webb County deputies from Precinct 2, deputies arrived at the residence and entered the home. Inside, they discovered 28 individuals housed in deplorable conditions.

All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and record checks were conducted. It was revealed that they were all in the country illegally from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. All subjects were processed accordingly.

kidnapped migrants

Last Monday, at 2 in the morning, the bus of a “tourist” company was intercepted by a criminal group on highway 57, near the Los Medina community, Dr. Arroyo municipality, in Nuevo León. It was crewed by at least 2 drivers and 49 people from Honduras and Venezuela.

The criminals, dressed as policemen, boarded the bus, took their belongings and took pictures of each one. His captors complained that the driver had not “checked in” with them, that he had already passed Highway 57 several times without notifying them.

Then they took them to an abandoned house in the Cruz de Elorza community and piled them up there.

Of those kidnapped, 15 managed to escape, 9 walked north and were found by authorities in Nuevo León on the night of Tuesday, May 16, the other 6 walked south for 16 hours and with a Samaritan “hitch” they reached the municipal seat of Matehuala where they were assisted by the State Civil Guard and the Investigation Police of the State Attorney General’s Office.

Elements of the Ministry of National Defense arrived at the scene, who guarded the transfer of the 34 people by the Investigative Police and the State Civil Guard to the delegation of the State Attorney General’s Office, where they received shelter, food and psychological counseling. .

In total, the Government of San Luis Potosí rescued 40 migrants. The Government of Nuevo León located 9 and the bus. The investigations continue.

