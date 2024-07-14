Border law | Those who voted against the “conversion law” in SDP tell what the continuation of the divided party looks like now

Border law|After the adoption of the “conversion law”, the SDP now has a place on the screen, says MP Matias Mäkynen.

On Friday the so-called “conversion law” passed in parliament. By law, the asylum search at the Finnish border can be temporarily suspended and immigrants can be turned away without the right to appeal.

The majority of the Social Democrats voted in favor of the law, in line with the party’s general line. However, six MPs were allowed to vote against the general line.

Sdp MP who voted against the law Matias Mäkynen thinks that after the adoption of the border law, the party has a place to demonstrate how Sdp wants to strengthen the rule of law and commitment to international and EU law.

“Sdp members are waiting for strong evidence that the party is a strong human rights and fundamental rights party.”

Mäkysen voted against the law in the ranks of Sdp Elisa Gebhardt.

“The law creates more problems than solutions. I find it problematic that a law can be approved in parliament, which legal scholars almost unanimously think cannot be applied at all,” Gebhard reasons.

“At the same time, the adoption of the law creates a precedent that international human rights are not so inflexible for Finland,” he continues.

Mäkynen was not surprised by the outcome of the vote, even though it was a big disappointment.

“We have to move forward and make sure that the threshold for applying the law is high.”

As a party According to Mäkynen, Sdp is a community of people working for the same values. However, clarifying the party’s line would now require bold initiative and leadership from the leadership of the Sdp, says Mäkynen.

“That there is no ambiguity for people in what the Sdp’s line is.”

In addition, according to Mäkynen, the party should now be self-initiative by staying abreast of the situation and bringing its own alternatives to the discussion, for example on strengthening the rule of law and international cooperation.

“We don’t just react to the government’s proposals, we also take initiatives ourselves,” he says.

Gebhard also demands from the leadership of Sdp and the party that the expectations towards the party are fulfilled with concrete actions.

“We are a counter force to the right-wing conservative government. It is important to make a consistent opposition policy. We need our own openings, but also that our message is clear.”

Gebhardt says that Sdp as a party has always found solutions to its difficult contradictions. According to him, an open discussion would still be necessary now.

“It is important that the party hears from its own field the message of how important, for example, the defense of human rights, the rule of law and the rule-based world order are to party members and voters,” he says.

“In this day and age, these things are more important than ever. Clearly, more open discussion is also needed in the party community.”

Mäkynen also does not believe that the decision will leave permanent scars on the party, even though big decisions may linger in the minds of many.

“I want to focus on how to move forward. In addition to national security, as a reinforcement of human rights and fundamental rights,” he says.