Border law | The president is scheduled to approve the conversion bill today

Border law|In the afternoon, an extra session of the Government Council will be held, followed immediately by the presentation of the president.

President by Alexander Stubb the exceptional law called the conversion law is to be confirmed today.

The session of the Government Council, where the law is supposed to be decided, starts at 12 o’clock. Right after that, it’s the turn of the president’s presentation, whose agenda is to confirm the law.

The Extradition Act allows blocking entry without the right to seek asylum, for example in a situation where Russia uses potential asylum seekers to put pressure on Finland. Those who cross the border will then be turned away from Finland.

However, asylum applications must be accepted if, according to the border guard’s assessment, it is necessary, for example, to protect the rights of a child, a disabled person or someone else in a particularly vulnerable position.

The exception law is valid for one year, and it can be applied one month at a time and only in a limited part of the Finnish border and its vicinity. The introduction of the law is behind a high threshold.

Parliament passed the law on Friday in its last session of the spring term. The voting result was very accurate. The declaration of the bill as urgent was approved in the plenary session by votes of 167–31, i.e. it received the necessary five-sixths majority. After that, the parliament approved the Conversion Act with the same readings.

The law has received a lot of criticism. For example, the enactment of the law has been assessed to be in blatant contradiction with the constitution, international human rights treaties and EU law.