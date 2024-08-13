Border law | Sofia Virta: Sdp’s Lindtman’s claim about the greens is not true

Border law|According to the chairman of the Greens, Sofia Virra, the amendments to the Border Guard Act made in 2022 were in accordance with international law, the constitution and human rights treaties.

Opposition party chairman of the greens Sofia Virta scolds the chairman of Sdp Antti Lindtmann for making a false claim.

Lindtman criticized the Greens and the left-wing coalition on Saturday In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat. He pointed out that the parties promoted Sanna Marini (sd) legislation in the government that made it possible to suspend asylum applications at the border.

Now the parties objected Petteri Orpon (kok) the government’s so-called conversion law, which Lindtman considered a change of line. According to Sofia Virra, the claim is not true.

“As Lindtman says, the Greens were ready to accept the changes to the Border Guard Act in 2022. However, these changes were in accordance with international law, the constitution and human rights treaties. Now the conversion law passed with the support of the Sdp is not,” says Virta in the press release.

Virta says that for the Sdp, the values ​​related to human rights, the constitution and international agreements “do not seem to be inviolable”.

“However, that is their business. We take care of our own decisions. In the end, it’s always about values, as we’re used to hearing from the ranks of the Democrats.”

Marin’s in the government’s case, it is about the changes made in 2022 to the Border Guard Act.

At that time, closing the border against Russia was made possible under certain conditions. According to the law, border crossing points can be closed if it is necessary to combat a serious threat to public order, national security or public health. Applying for asylum can be concentrated at one or more border crossing points.

This summer, the parliament approved the Orpo government’s proposal on the so-called conversion law.

According to it, the Government and the President can jointly decide on the temporary suspension of the asylum seeker at the Finnish border. Arrivers could be returned back to the Russian side without the right to appeal.

In the parliamentary vote, the MPs of the Greens and the Left Alliance, some of the representatives of the Sdp and one representative of the Rkp opposed the change. The majority of Sdp representatives supported the change.