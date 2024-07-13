Border law | From the point of view of the border guards, there is one more open question in the “conversion law”.

Border law|According to the current information, the border guards do not have to make decisions on the ground regarding persons coming to the border.

Parliament on Friday approved the “Return Act”, which allows the asylum seeker to be temporarily suspended at the Finnish border and immigrants can be turned away without the right to appeal.

The regulation of the matter has sparked a debate regarding the position of border guards. Among other things, the border guards have been worried about the responsibility that the conversion law brings to them.

Chairman of the Border Security Union Erkki Hirvonsalo actively followed the discussions in parliament on the new border law on Friday. He paid attention to how different points of view came up in the discussion.

Hirvonsalo says that the border security union is in favor of the law coming into force. However, he wonders how the law would eventually succeed in preventing the large numbers of people pouring into Finland from the border.

“It remains to be seen whether the law will work as intended. When asylum applications are not accepted, it blocks crossing traffic. There are also asylum seekers among the normal traffic,” says Hirvonsalo.

Border guards the status has previously been discussed in connection with the Conversion Act. At the moment, however, Hirvonsalo is not greatly concerned by the questions regarding the border guards, because the Constitutional Committee has stated that, for example, the border guards are not criminally responsible in conversion situations.

Asylum applications must still be accepted even after the approval of the Conversion Act if, according to the border guard’s assessment, it is necessary. Such a situation could be, for example, in the case of protecting the rights of a child or a disabled person.

In practice, this would mean that an individual border guard might have to assess the condition of a person trying to land, for example in terms of illness or degree of disability. This kind of assessment of situations is still an open question for the border guards.

“Discussions did not specify the degree of disability with which you can apply for asylum. Probably because it’s a difficult situation to determine”, Hirvonsalo thinks.

“I believe and hope that the border guards will not have to determine the degree of disability.”

“People are transported to border inspection stations, which in a certain way have better decision-making skills.”

Border guards will be trained for future situations, says Hirvonsalo. The training covers, for example, how to act in any situation and how to treat customers.

“It remains to be seen whether Russia will use hybrid influence. In my opinion, it is better that the law entered into force than that it had not entered into force.”