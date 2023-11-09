Passage with Egypt closed on Wednesday (Nov 8); Brazilian government awaits authorization to remove a group of 34 people

The border between Rafah (Gaza) and Egypt reopened this Thursday (November 9, 2023), according to the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas. The crossing was closed on Wednesday (Nov 8) for safety reasons. Israel said Hamas used ambulances carrying wounded people to Egypt to hide fighters. According to the ambassador, foreigners once again left the Gaza Strip, but a new list of people authorized to leave the region was not published. Brazil is waiting to remove a group of 34 people (24 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians who are in the process or will begin immigration to the country). So far, 6 lists of people allowed to cross the border have been published: