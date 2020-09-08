The chief of the Belarusian opposition Maria Kolesnikova left Belarus. This was acknowledged within the State Border Committee of the nation, reviews Interfax…

"It'll solely worsen" The chief of the Belarusian opposition Maria Kolesnikova – in regards to the will of the individuals, the destiny of Lukashenko and Putin's assist

The official consultant of the division, Anton Bychkovsky, claims that Kolesnikova, in addition to different members of the Presidium of the Coordination Council – Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov – crossed the border of Belarus with Ukraine on the Aleksandrovka checkpoint at 04:00.

On September 7, it was reported that within the heart of Minsk unidentified individuals put the chief of the Belarusian opposition, Maria Kolesnikova, in a minibus with the signal “Communication” and drove away in an unknown route. Rodnenkov and Kravtsov additionally stopped speaking.