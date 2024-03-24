Border Guard | There are two remaining candidates for the replacement of surveillance aircraft – “It is possible to fly significantly higher and harder”

In the EUR 163 million MVX project, the nearly 30-year-old Dorniers are replaced with jets.

Border Guard the procurement of multi-purpose aircraft has progressed to negotiations with two suppliers, says MVX project manager, major Kenneth Rosenqvist. The supply contract is to be concluded in the summer, and the machines are to be put into use during the years 2026‒2027.

The Border Guard currently has two Dornier 228 surveillance aircraft in use, the project aimed at replacing them started in 2019. The government granted the so-called MVX project a budget of 163 million euros in 2022.

Rosenqvist says that the war in Ukraine not only accelerated the progress of procurement but also changed its nature.

“The Dorniers were put into service in 1995, so the need to replace them had been known for a long time. The war in Ukraine changed Finland's security situation quickly and significantly. In practice, it was recognized that simply replacing current abilities is not enough, but certain abilities must be developed.”

Major Kenneth Rosenqvist at the Frontex operation in Malaga, Spain.

Rosenqvist according to the new machines are in many ways better than the current ones. For example, Dorniers can fly for just over three hours before needing to refuel, while new ones can fly for up to eight hours.

In addition, we are moving from turboprops to jets.

“It is possible to fly considerably higher and harder with jets. On the other hand, it has been ensured that the future machines will be able to fly sufficiently low and quietly,” says Rosenqvist.

There will also be improvements to the control systems. The project mentions, among other things, the development of real-time and encrypted data transmission and integration into the situational picture and management systems of the Defense Forces.

“The systems currently in use have been updated to the machines during the years 2009‒11. Just changing the sensors to more modern models improves the monitoring ability significantly,” says Rosenqvist.

The project the actual competition started in 2022. From the nine supplier candidates, the options were first narrowed down to four, then to two. Initially, the procurement contract was supposed to be signed by the end of last year, but in December the Border Guard said that the schedule would be moved to the summer.

The Border Guard's Dornier surveillance aircraft have been in use for almost 30 years.

Rosenqvist describes the MVX project as the Border Guard's largest, most complex aircraft project of all time and the largest investment amount. It is a similar strategic project to the renewal of patrol ships and the eastern border barrier.

“Implementing several significant acquisitions going on at the same time requires a lot of expertise and human resources from the organization. Taking this into account, the MVX project has progressed excellently.”

At the beginning of the year, the MVX project started recruiting three engineers, two maintenance mechanics and an aircraft pilot. The pilot will be trained to be the master of the future MVX plane.

“The recruitment of new personnel is progressing as planned. The tasks have not yet been filled, because the appointment and security clearance processes of new people take their own time,” says Rosenqvist.

Major Rosenqvist works in staff positions, but still flies weekly himself. According to his assessment, the pilot's work itself will not change much from the old one with the new machines.

“Some of my colleagues have been flying Dorniers their whole career, twenty years. The opportunity to fly with a new plane and learn something new is exciting.”

Border Guard The most important tasks of surveillance aircraft are the control of Finland's land and sea borders. Search and rescue tasks, environmental damage prevention and international cooperation are also typical.

Rosenqvist highlights the last two in particular.

“Nothing other than airplanes can detect, measure and document marine oil spills as effectively. An oil spill at sea changes its shape and moves constantly, and it cannot be observed sufficiently well from surface vessels.”

According to Rosenqvist, Dorniers played an important role, for example, in the 2019 oil spill near the Suomen Leijona lighthouse. The surveillance plane first confirmed the observation made by the satellite. After that, the snapshot was transmitted from the aircraft to the oil response vessels. A large emission was cleaned from the sea for two days.

“In the case of the Suomen Leijona, it was found that the anti-oil was ineffective when the situational picture produced by the aircraft was not available.”

The Suomen Leijona lighthouse is located in the Baltic Sea, 46 kilometers southwest of Utö.

In addition, Dorniers have regularly participated in joint operations coordinated by the EU border security agency Frontex, especially in the Mediterranean. They carry out the same illegal immigration control, crime prevention and sea rescue as in the home country.

Rosenqvist has seen everything in the Mediterranean. He recalls a case where the Mediterranean was searched for a ship that left Africa on two different days.

“After a long search, the ship was found outside the area assigned to us. It was a RIB type boat that was in poor condition. The bottom, transom and engine were in their way. It was to be assumed that not everyone who went on the journey had survived.”

Dozens of migrants were presumably taken on board the RIB boat, i.e. rigid-hull rubber boat. After locating the boat, the surveillance plane directed a rescue ship to the spot.