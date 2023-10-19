Assistance will be provided through the Rafah crossing, a region in the south of the Gaza Strip that borders Egypt

The border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip should be opened on Friday (October 20, 2023) for the sending of humanitarian aid. The information is from the Egyptian vehicle Al Qahera News. The Egyptian government authorized the entry of 20 trucks this Thursday (Oct 19). The measure is the result of negotiations with Israel brokered by US President Joe Biden. The aid will reach Gaza through the Rafah crossing, a region located on the southern border of the Palestinian territory with the Sinai Peninsula, in Egypt.