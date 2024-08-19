Border Disputes | Ships from the Philippine and Chinese coast guards collided

Border disputes|Two Philippine Coast Guard ships were damaged, officials said.

of the Philippines and Chinese coast guard ships collided Monday in the South China Sea near reefs over which the countries dispute ownership. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the announcements of the Philippine and Chinese authorities.

China claimed that at least one Philippine ship collided with a Chinese ship on purpose, despite repeated Chinese warnings. According to China, Philippine ships were moving in the waters without permission.

The Philippines says two of its coast guard vessels suffered structural damage in collisions with Chinese vessels. According to the Philippines, its ships maintained their right to move in the area and thus it was not a provocation.

The Philippines and China have sparred over the movements of their ships in the same area several times in recent months.