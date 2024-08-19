Monday, August 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Border Disputes | Ships from the Philippine and Chinese coast guards collided

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Border Disputes | Ships from the Philippine and Chinese coast guards collided
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Two Philippine Coast Guard ships were damaged, officials said.

of the Philippines and Chinese coast guard ships collided Monday in the South China Sea near reefs over which the countries dispute ownership. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the announcements of the Philippine and Chinese authorities.

China claimed that at least one Philippine ship collided with a Chinese ship on purpose, despite repeated Chinese warnings. According to China, Philippine ships were moving in the waters without permission.

The Philippines says two of its coast guard vessels suffered structural damage in collisions with Chinese vessels. According to the Philippines, its ships maintained their right to move in the area and thus it was not a provocation.

The Philippines and China have sparred over the movements of their ships in the same area several times in recent months.

#Border #Disputes #Ships #Philippine #Chinese #coast #guards #collided

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Kamala Harris Reacts to Her Lead in Opinion Polls

Kamala Harris Reacts to Her Lead in Opinion Polls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]