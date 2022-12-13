Border Disputes | India accuses China of trying to invade its territory in the disputed border region

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that some Indian and Chinese soldiers were slightly wounded in the skirmish on the border on Friday.

of India the defense minister announced on Tuesday that Indian and Chinese troops clashed on Friday in the disputed border area. The news agencies Reuters and AFP, the British broadcasting company, report on the matter BBC and a US news channel CNN.

Defense Minister of India of Rajnath Singh according to which the Indian forces had prevented the Chinese soldiers from entering the territory which India considered its own. He said that some soldiers from both sides received minor injuries in the “physical struggle” that ensued.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Tuesday that according to its information, the situation along the border with India is generally stable.

It is difficult to get unbiased, verified information from a remote border region.

Friday the skirmish took place in the Tawang district of the state of Arunachal Pradesh on India’s northeastern border. This is the first known clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the disputed border area in almost two years.

Singh said on Tuesday that the Indian forces had intervened in the activities of the Chinese soldiers quickly on Friday, when they had retreated to their own territory. According to him, the commanders of the forces operating in the territory of India and China had discussed the incident on Sunday.

Singh accused the Chinese forces of trying to “unilaterally change the status quo” by intruding into territory claimed by India.

Singh said that Indian representatives have asked China to maintain peace on the border. According to him, the states’ diplomatic representatives have also held discussions on the matter.

External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the country’s parliament last week before Friday’s skirmish that relations between China and India could not return to normal until peace was achieved on the border.

India and China share a border of more than 3,400 kilometers, much of which is disputed. Tensions have simmered for practically as long as the present-day states of India and China have existed.

In 1962, the states fought a month-long war on the border, in which, according to various estimates, more than two thousand people died. The border was not and still is not marked.

For 58 years, the situation on the border between India and China remained relatively calm, although there were regular skirmishes between the troops. However, the situation on the border intensified after June 2020, when 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed and several were seriously injured in a fight in the Kashmir region on the border terrain between the Indian-controlled Ladakh region and the Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin region.

Both of them forces have mostly refrained from using firearms in disputed border areas thanks to long-standing joint agreements. Also in the skirmish that led to deaths in the summer of 2020, instead of firearms, soldiers used, for example, stones and percussion weapons with nails.

The border dispute has aroused international concern, among other things, because both China and India are nuclear weapons powers.