new Delhi: For the past several months, tensions between India and China have been on the LAC. During this time, China took many provocative actions. After this, Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to the Chinese Army (People’s Liberation Army). There is still a large deployment of troops on both sides of the border in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, China’s official newspaper Globean Times has admitted that many of its soldiers were killed on 15 June in Galvan. Global Times editor Hu Shijin tweeted, “According to what I know, in the Galvan Valley, there were very few Chinese casualties compared to the death of 20 Indian soldiers on 15 June.”

He said, “No Chinese soldier was captured by Indian soldiers while several Indian soldiers were apprehended by the People’s Liberation Army soldiers.”

Let us tell you that on June 15, tension in East Ladakh increased manifold after 20 Indian military personnel were martyred in the skirmish in Galvan Valley. Chinese soldiers were also casualties in this but China never officially made the figure public.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has given a statement in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the ongoing tension between India and China. He said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that according to the current situation the Chinese Army has deployed a large number of soldiers and weapons inside the LAC and there are many points of confrontation between the soldiers of the two countries in the area.

He said, “Our army has also made counter-posts so that the security interests of the country are fully taken care of. Our armed forces will face this challenge firmly. We are proud of our armed forces.

