For the first time in 30 years, civil negotiators from Israel and Lebanon have officially met. It was about natural gas in the Mediterranean.

BERLIN taz | It was one of the stranger encounters in international politics: for the first time in 30 years, Israel and Lebanon, which are officially at war, have negotiated with each other on an issue that is not exclusively military. Delegations from both countries met in a tent in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, but reportedly did not speak directly to each other, only through intermediaries.

In their first round of negotiations, the parties did not, of course, settle their dispute over maritime borders in the Mediterranean Sea. The meeting ended after a brief encounter and a new round was scheduled for October 28th. The conversation on Wednesday took place in the UN office in Naqura, southern Lebanon, in the immediate vicinity of the border with Israel.

Specifically, the talks, which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described as “historic”, concern an area of ​​around 850 square kilometers off the coast of the two countries in the Mediterranean. Both claim the area in which natural gas is suspected for themselves.

Both Jerusalem and Beirut had made it clear in the run-up to the meeting that it would only be about the disputed maritime border. A rapprochement or normalization of relations between the countries is not planned. In recent weeks, both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain had established diplomatic relations with Israel following US mediation.

Border dispute is important to Hezbollah

The Trump administration was also active in the run-up this time. During the brief talks on Wednesday, a US delegation led by David Schenker, the State Secretary responsible for the Middle East in the US State Department, was present.

The negotiations are politically highly sensitive. In the past, Lebanon had insisted that the sea border be negotiated together with the land border between the two countries, which is controversial in some places. The influential Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah uses border disputes to justify its hostility towards Israel. If all border disputes were completely settled, the militia would find it difficult to justify their arming. The armed Hezbollah sees itself as a resistance against Israel.

So it was hardly surprising that the composition of the Lebanese delegation on Wednesday met with criticism from Hezbollah. The party criticized the fact that in addition to military representatives, civilians, a geologist from the oil authority and an expert on sea borders for the Lebanese side also took part in the talks. Here the “Israeli logic” is given, “which aims at a kind of normalization of relations.”