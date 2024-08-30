Ciudad Juarez.- The Chihuahua Border Bridge Trust (FPFCH) reported that during the period from January to July 2024, a total of 115,510 border crossings to El Paso, Texas, were recorded using the Digital Pedestrian Access card.

Breaking down these crossings, it can be seen that 75,729 of them were carried out on the Zaragoza International Bridge, while 39,781 were carried out on the Paso del Norte International Bridge.

The difference in numbers reflects greater use of the card by pedestrians on the Zaragoza International Bridge compared to the Paso del Norte.

This pattern could be influenced by several factors, such as the location of the bridges, proximity to commercial or residential areas, and differences in the infrastructure of each bridge.

The FPFCH also detailed the figures related to the acquisition of Digital Pedestrian Access cards.

Between January and July 2024, a total of 2,147 cards were purchased at kiosks and at the Customer Service Center.

Of this figure, almost 10 percent of the cards were purchased directly at the Service Center, suggesting that a significant portion of users prefer to acquire their cards in person rather than at automated kiosks.

In July, 370 cards were purchased at the four available kiosks and 27 at the Customer Service Center.

This increase in card purchases during July could be associated with a seasonal increase in traffic or with specific promotions offered during this period.

In addition, the report provides information on the average daily pedestrian capacity on both international bridges during the first half of 2024.

At the Paso del Norte International Bridge, the average daily total capacity was nine thousand 66 pedestrians.

This figure represents the constant level of pedestrian traffic handled across this bridge, highlighting its role as an important border crossing point.

On the other hand, the Zaragoza International Bridge had an average daily capacity of 5,219 pedestrians in the same period.

Although the daily capacity at Zaragoza is lower compared to the Paso del Norte, it is still significant and reflects the volume of traffic that this bridge handles daily.

These statistics provide a comprehensive view of the use of Digital Pedestrian Access cards and the flow of pedestrians on Chihuahua’s border bridges. (David Ceniceros)