Border crossing | Estonian Foreign Minister: Russia is closing Estonia's border in Narva

The Narva crossing has been the most popular route from Estonia to Russia.

Russia has announced that it will close the Ivangorod crossing from the beginning of February for two years due to renovation, said the Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna at the government press conference on Thursday.

The closure applies to vehicle traffic. Pedestrians can cross the border as before.

Ivangorod is located on the east bank of the Narva river, opposite Narva, Estonia's third largest city. The crossing point is the busiest on the border between the countries.

With Finland's closed eastern border, Finnish Russians have traveled to Russia mainly through Narva and Ivangorod.

I'm shaking according to Estonia has received a note from Russia on the matter.

“According to the note, the repair work will last until the end of 2025. It remains to be seen what will actually happen.”

According to Tsahkna, Estonia intends to continue the operation of its border stations as normal.

Estonia and Russia the border has three crossing points open to international vehicle traffic, of which Narva–Ivangorod is the only one north of Lake Peipus. From the crossing point, it is 150 kilometers to St. Petersburg.

The next closest crossing from Finland is Koidula in Southeastern Estonia.

Finland has closed the eastern border crossing points until January 14 due to instrumentalized entry of asylum seekers allowed by Russia.