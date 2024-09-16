The additional controls will initially last for six months in order to further reduce the number of illegal entries. Commuter and tourist traffic should be affected as little as possible.

Border controls are not actually planned in the Schengen area. So far, the federal police have only carried out checks at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland and, since the Olympic Games in Paris, France. The additional checks have been legally possible since midnight.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) said on Sunday evening: “In my view, this measure is urgently needed to further reduce irregular migration.” Last week, she ordered that there should be stationary controls at all land borders from Monday.

A spokesman for the Federal Police said that additional officers were deployed in Lower Saxony as planned. They are to check people entering the country from the Netherlands on the Lower Saxony side. Permanent checkpoints were set up on the A30 motorway near Bad Bentheim, the A280 near Bunde and the B402 federal road near Schöninghsdorf (near Meppen). In addition, search operations were announced on the side roads near the border with the Netherlands. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, federal police checked people entering the country from Belgium on the A44 motorway near Aachen.

#Border #controls #West #started