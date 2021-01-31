The EU is currently making a successful attempt to show its populist critics how right they are with their prejudices.

Entry and exit are currently prohibited in Portugal. The Czech Republic stops all non-mandatory entries. France requires a PCR test from all EU travelers, arrivals from outside Europe are completely prohibited. Germany prevents the entry of people who do not live in the Federal Republic of Germany from countries in which particularly dangerous mutations of the coronavirus are rampant. These decisions do not always make sense. Given the dramatic incidence figures in the country, what should an entry ban for the Czech Republic bring, apart from protection for those who are prevented from entering the country? Why should the purchase of French croissants for German residents of the border only be possible with a negative test result? Such nonsensical rules damage European cooperation where it is most important: right at the bottom, with the people.