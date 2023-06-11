Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

Federal police officers are standing at the German-Polish border crossing Stadtbrücke in Frankfurt (Oder) when entering Germany. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

Will there be border controls in Germany again soon? Two CDU interior ministers can imagine that “in the short term” – and put pressure on Interior Minister Faeser.

Luxembourg/Munich – Overall, the CDU/CSU is quite positive about the results of the EU asylum summit. “We as the EPP group are relatively satisfied, you can work with that,” says EU migration politician Lena Düpont to our editors. The conservative EPP parliamentary group, to which the CDU/CSU also belongs, had been pushing for concrete legal bases for European migration for years. A first step has now been taken. Basically stricter border procedures and more solidarity in the distribution of refugees. But after the agreement on new EU asylum rules, the interior ministers of the CDU-led federal states insist on controls at the German state border.

Border controls? CDU wants “temporary situation-dependent EU internal border controls”

Saxony’s CDU Interior Minister Armin Schuster pushed forward with the proposal for border controls. “These have a short-term effect and can also be stopped again at short notice when the EU asylum compromise takes effect,” said Schuster Bild newspaper. “Due to the current high migratory pressure, there is still a need for temporary, situation-dependent EU internal border controls, including on the border with Poland.” Schuster is not alone with this proposal.

Hesse’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) said that the federal government had “failed to mitigate illegal migration pressure at EU level through effective European agreements”. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) should “no longer ignore the demands for situational border controls”.

more on the subject Agreement at the EU asylum summit: what was decided

Since the refugee crisis of 2015, there have been border controls with Austria to prevent migrants from neighboring countries from continuing their journey to Germany. At the refugee summit on May 10, the federal government had agreed with the federal states to introduce this “depending on the situation” in other neighboring countries.

After difficult negotiations in Luxembourg, the majority of EU interior ministers approved a compromise on Thursday evening to end the long-standing asylum dispute. For the first time, this provides for asylum procedures at the EU’s external borders, but also for a distribution of migrants to the EU countries. Countries that refuse to accept migrants will have to pay a fine of €20,000 for each migrant into a Brussels-managed fund. This rule is primarily aimed at Poland and Hungary, which were the only EU states to reject the compromise.

Expansion of safe third countries: Greens criticize “great tragedy”

CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja called the compromise a “first important step to limit illegal immigration into the European Union”. But that’s not all, Czaja told the newspapers of the Bayern media group and called on the federal government to take further steps to limit illegal migration. As an example, he cited the expansion of the so-called safe countries of origin.

There is still no European list of which countries are considered “safe”. According to EU plans, however, an expansion is being considered. This means that in future it should be easier to classify third countries as safe and to turn people away there. This bothers the Greens in particular. In an interview with our editors, the green EU migration politician speaks of a “great tragedy”. The EU plans would lead to the situation at the EU’s external borders getting worse.

The head of the Green Youth, Timon Dzienus, also takes responsibility for the traffic lights and his own government: “These decisions are unworthy and shameful of a government led by the SPD and supported by the Greens,” says Dzienus when asked by IPPEN. “The traffic light coalition is failing because of its own claims. She had resolved to end the suffering at Europe’s external borders. Now there will be more chaos, more violence and more suffering. Not a single life of people fleeing will be improved with it.” The Greens reject border controls – and threaten to tear each other apart within the party on the migration issue. (as with AFP)