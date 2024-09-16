Home policy

From: George Anastasiadis

The traffic light government is putting an end to Merkel’s legacy with extensive border controls. But if the neighboring countries do not follow suit, the next step will soon follow. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Since Monday, something has been possible in Germany that, according to the government, has been impossible since 2015: the state is trying to regain control at its borders over who is allowed to enter our country – and who is not. This puts an end to Angela Merkel’s historic error from autumn 2015. At the time, a CDU chancellor, of all people, had declared, to the shock of the Federal Police President Dieter Romann and the partner countries in the EU, that the federal government was “powerless” in protecting the country’s borders. Migrants in remote corners of the world took this as an invitation.

The random checks that have been taking place at all German borders since midnight on Monday (September 16) are certainly no reason to celebrate in a Europe of freedom of travel, but they do provide some relief. The traffic light coalition has also learned that border controls have a deterrent effect on smugglers and reduce migration. The government proudly reports that there have been a fifth fewer asylum applications and 30,000 rejections since SPD Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (initially very reluctantly) ordered controls at the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic.

Border controls in Germany begin – Union wants rejections

The Union does not think this goes far enough. It is demanding that all refugees be rejected at the borders, as everyone who arrives there has previously been in a safe third country. What follows is the test case: if the countries on the EU’s external borders start to wave refugees through to Germany without registration even more than before, then the new, stricter traffic light border regime will also fail. Because the federal government wants to continue to allow anyone who is not yet registered and who says the word “asylum” at the border to enter the country.

This is tempting for some neighboring countries. But they should not forget that it will not help them either if an overwhelmed Germany ends up falling into the hands of radical forces – or has to seek salvation in complete rejection. (George Anastasiadis)