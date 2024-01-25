Border control | Valtteri Bottas' new girlfriend got to Finland in the midst of the worst corona lockdown: What really happened at the border?

According to the shift manager of the border inspection department, the Australian woman should have been turned away. Neither Bottas nor Cromwell have been suspected of wrongdoing in the matter.

to Helsinki-Vantaa a private plane landed at the airport in March 2020. A formula driver was on board Valtteri Bottashis Australian female friend Tiffany Cromwell and two other persons living in Monaco.

At that time, we were living in the early stages of the corona pandemic. The Government had just restricted the entry of foreign nationals into the country due to the corona virus. At that time, only Finnish citizens and their family members were allowed to enter Finland, along with some other exceptional cases.

Despite the restrictions, racing cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, who arrived on a private plane, passed the border inspection.

Later An anonymous notification arrived in the Border Guard's internal ethics channel.

According to it, Tiffany Cromwell had no reason to enter Finland at the time due to the corona restrictions. The announcement claimed that the management of the Border Guard had ordered to let him into the country despite the restrictions.

The Border Patrol's legal department began investigating whether Tiffany Cromwell received special treatment compared to other aspirants. According to the Constitution, everyone must be treated equally before the law.

The investigations focused on the operations of the Border Guard. According to the documents seen by HS, neither Cromwell nor Bottas have been suspected of wrongdoing in the matter.

Proceedings started on March 19, 2020, when the flight captain gave advance notice of the upcoming private flight to the Finnish authorities. The names of Bottas and Cromwell appeared in the passenger list.

After that, Finavia asked the Border Guard if the passengers could get to Finland.

The border inspection department in Helsinki initially told Finavia that only Finnish citizens arriving by flight can enter the country. Based on the answer, Tiffany Cromwell was not entitled to arrive in Finland at that time.

Cromwell's admission processing continued even after the first negative answer at different levels.

Finavia was not satisfied with the border inspection department's answer and sent a new email. It went to the headquarters of the Border Guard, i.e. to the upper-level actors of the border organization.

After various stages, the end result was that Tiffany Cromwell got to Finland.

Based on the documentation seen by HS, the border authority has not succeeded in finding out what exactly happened in its own operations.

Officials have presented differing views on the events leading up to the entry and whether Cromwell should have been allowed to enter the country or converted.

Border Guard the most critical statements were given by some employees of the border inspection department in Helsinki.

The original negative email response to Cromwell was given by a divisional officer in the border control department. He says that after that he received a call from the headquarters of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard.

According to the divisional officer, he was informed that his previous interpretation of Cromwell's situation was incorrect.

According to the department officer, he was instructed to forward the message to the employee performing the actual border inspection that Cromwell is a member of Bottas' family and therefore can enter the country.

HS does not know what kind of information the Border Guard had at their disposal about the relationship between Bottas and Cromwell.

Based on public information, their relationship was still quite fresh at the time. Bottas had separated from his previous spouse a few months earlier at the end of the previous year.

Second An official of the border inspection department in Helsinki, the shift manager at the time, says that he clarified the conditions for Cromwell's entry into the country with two other employees. None of them found grounds for admission.

Cromwell should have been turned in Helsinki-Vantaa, the shift manager states.

However, according to the shift manager, the top management of the Border Guard ordered to let Cromwell into the country. At the same time, according to him, other girlfriends and boyfriends of Finns were converted, who would have had stronger reasons to enter the country than Cromwell.

Border Guard the management's possible role in the case also emerges in the statement of the second shift manager.

The shift manager of the evening shift on March 20 says that he received a phone call from the deputy manager of the border inspection department in Helsinki. According to the information received by the shift manager, Tiffany Cromwell's entry had been authorized by the Border Guard's top management.

According to this information, the permit was given by the deputy head of the Border Guard Markku Hassinen.

According to the information received by the shift manager of the evening shift, the Helsinki border inspection department had been instructed after this that Cromwell must be allowed to land.

It has remained unclear whether representatives of the border inspection department passed on the instructions to the employee who eventually carried out the Cromwell border inspection. The employee ended up letting Cromwell into the country because, according to him, based on the information at the time, the entry requirements were met.

What So the management of the Border Guard did something about it or did they do nothing?

Deputy Chief Markku Hassinen, who is alleged to have given the entry permit, denies that he acted wrongly. He is the second-in-command of the Border Guard Pasi Kostamovaara after.

Markku Hassinen

Hassinen says in his own report that he has no information or memory of the Tiffany Cromwell case. Due to his experience and other background, he considers it impossible that he acted wrongly.

“As a presenter of the State Council's decisions, having actively participated in the writing of the Schengen border regulations, and as a long-term person familiar with the management of border inspections, I do not consider it possible for me to act incorrectly or fraudulently,” Hassinen states in his statement.

According to him, the Border Guard has not given advance permission to enter the country.

Where have the final results been reached in the reports of the authorities?

In summary, it can be stated that the issues remained unclear in many respects and no civil service legal actions have been initiated against any civil servant. Among other things, it remained unclear whether Tiffany Cromwell had the legal conditions to enter Finland or not.

The legal department of the Border Guard's staff collected the reports and transferred the case to the Ministry of the Interior. The basis for the transfer was that the actions of the Border Guard's top management also came to be evaluated in the case.

The Ministry of the Interior issued a rather short decision on the matter on October 30 last year. According to the decision, e-mail messages and later interviews do not provide an answer to the question on what basis the entry was allowed.

The ministry states that it is difficult to investigate the case because it is partly based on oral information. In addition, different views on the events have been presented at different stages. The Ministry does not mention the possible role of the management of the Border Guard in any way.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the matter does not warrant action.