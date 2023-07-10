Border control | Tightened travel restrictions for Russian citizens have entered into force today

Extortion concerns, for example, business travel and studying.

The new ones the restrictions on Russians traveling to Finland and through Finland to other Schengen areas have come into effect today. The extortions apply, for example, to business travel, which will only be allowed to Finland in the future. Transit to other countries is prohibited.

In addition, business travelers must have an immediate reason to do business in Finland in person.

In the future, students coming to Finland from Russia will only be allowed to participate in education leading to a degree or studies that are part of a degree.

From now on, Russians who own real estate in Finland will be required to provide a basis for their personal presence in Finland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Border Guard are responsible for implementing the restrictions.

Everything Russians traveling to Finland are not being extorted. For example, family members of Finnish citizens and foreigners living permanently in Finland still have the right to visit them in Finland with a visa.