Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Border control | The US is moving 1,500 troops to the Mexican border

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in World Europe
Border control | The US is moving 1,500 troops to the Mexican border

Authorities expect a large number of migrants to cross the border next week.

United States will move 1,500 more soldiers to the Mexican border, reports news agency AFP. The transfer of soldiers is related to the change in entry restrictions during the corona pandemic.

In the United States, the entry order known as Title 42 was put into effect during the pandemic. It gave authorities the power to deny entry to people who have been in areas with infectious diseases. Based on the legislation, people have also been able to be removed from the country.

According to AFP, authorities expect a large number of migrants at the border when the restrictions are lifted next week.

