Border control | The government proposes more than 80 million euros more money to the Border Guard

Government presents additional funding of 86 million euros to the Border Guard this year. The majority of the amount, 74 million euros, will go to the accelerated construction of the eastern border barrier, the Ministry of the Interior in the bulletin let's tell.

According to the proposal, the increase will be implemented by transferring the fence allocation reserved for next year to be used already this year. The project's total funding need would therefore not increase due to the change, the government's supplementary budget proposal says.

It has been said before that the eastern border fence the most important points are to be built during this and next year. It is planned to be completed in its entirety in 2026.

Although the supplementary budget proposal and the Ministry of the Interior's press release talk about speeding up construction, they do not mention in more detail how the schedule has possibly changed. STT has not reached out to the Ministry of the Interior to comment on the matter.

The rest EUR 12 million from the Border Guard's additional funding this year would cover the additional costs incurred by the instrumented entry into the country.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the closing of border crossings and the centralization of applying for international protection have caused and continue to cause extra costs for the Border Guard.